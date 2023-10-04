Stellantis relaunches Melfi with 5 models of DS, Jeep, Lancia and Opel

Relaunch plans for the Melfi factory announced. The Stellantis group met with the unions and on this occasion some of the programs relating to the future models that will be created in the Basilicata plant were illustrated. In particular, the production site will be responsible for five new models for the brands of the company led by Carlos Tavares, for the DS, Jeep, Lancia and Opel brands.

First DS then the others

The first car to arrive on the Melfi lines will be a new model from DS Automobiles. It should be a car slightly larger than the current generation of DS 4, with “production growth of the first DS branded car which will go online for the first time at the Melfi pilot already at the end of next week”, as reported from Four wheels and communicated by Stellantis to Fim, Uilm, Fismic and Uglm.

Also in Melfi the new Lancia flagship

Then it will be Jeep’s turn, which will have its model in Melfi in 2025 and DS again in the same year. According to the latest rumors, it will be the turn of the car that will take the place of the Compass in the range of the American brand and then subsequently a model that will take inspiration from a design point of view from the Aero Sport Lounge that the French premium brand unveiled in 2020. Finally in 2025 it will be the turn of Opel and Lancia, who respectively should give space on the lines of the Lucanian factory to the new Manta and the flagship Gamma, an electric crossover.

The batteries always produced in Melfi

The five new models of the Stellantis brands will be created on the STLA Medium platform, with the use of batteries produced internally also in Melfi. At the same time, some of the cars currently in production in Melfi will be discontinued, such as the 500X in 2024 and subsequently the Jeep Renegade in 2025. A clarification also on suppliers, another delicate issue for the unions: “With regards to the Melfi related industries and logistics, which for us, as reiterated several times, remain as strategic as the central plant, Stellantis has declared that all the companies that are part of it are participating in the ongoing tenders”.