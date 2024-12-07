The vehicle manufacturer Stellantis announced this Saturday its intention to rejoin the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) after leaving the group at the beginning of 2023 due to a personal decision of the former CEO, Carlos Tavares.

In a statement, the second largest vehicle manufacturer in Europe has confirmed its intention to return to the table of the employers’ association of community car, truck, van and bus manufacturers since 1991.

In the summer of 2022, Tavares campaigned to leave the European association, which he accused of having too little political influence. In particular, the Portuguese’s complaint was based on the ACEA’s inability to prevent the de facto ban on the sale of combustion vehicles from 2035.

More recently, the businessman also discussed the ACEA’s decision to pressure Brussels to delay the application of fines to vehicle manufacturers that do not comply in 2025 with the limit of polluting emissions objectives contemplated in the ‘CAFE’ regulations.

For its part, the ACEA in a separate statement has welcomed Stellantis. “In the face of Europe’s unprecedented competitiveness crisis and the collective need to face the challenges of the green transformation, it is more important than ever to remain united,” said the president of the ACEA and CEO of the Renault group, Luca de Meo.