The automotive group Stellantis announced this Wednesday (22) a record net profit, up 26% to 16.8 billion euros (17.9 billion dollars, 93 billion reais) for 2022, offsetting the market instability with rising prices.

Stellantis, born from the merger of PSA (Peugeot and Citroen brands, among others) with Fiat-Chrysler, recorded an 18% increase in revenues, 179.6 billion euros (191.35 billion dollars, 995 billion reais).

The group recorded good results in North America, with 1.8 million vehicles sold and revenues of 85 billion euros (+23%).

Sales fell in Europe to 2.6 million units (-8%), but the group managed to maintain margins thanks to a price increase and new, more expensive electric or hybrid models.