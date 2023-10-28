The historic motor strike in the United States enters its final stretch. After the principle of agreement reached by Ford with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Wednesday, this Saturday it was Stellantis that reached an agreement, also pending ratification by the workers. The deal could end just over six weeks of strike action by about 14,000 workers at Stellantis assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio, and at its parts distribution centers across the country.

The double agreement increases pressure on General Motors, which has raised its offer and has also brought closer positions with the union. It is possible that the agreement will also be closed this weekend. Union president Shawn Fain is expected to announce the agreements this Sunday and recommend workers endorse them.

Stellantis has matched the minimum wage increase of 25% in four years that the UAW had agreed to with Ford. General Motors has also offered that same increase. The new Stellantis collective agreement also includes compensation for the increase in the cost of living, a faster progression between the two salary scales, restrictions on temporary hiring and the recognition of the right to strike against plant closures. It is the flaws of these secondary aspects that have prevented General Motors from closing its own agreement for the moment.

According to Bloombergthe Stellantis deal includes concessions on job security, such as keeping an engine plant open in Trenton, Michigan, and manufacturing a vehicle at the Illinois assembly plant, which is paralyzed.

In the case of Ford, of which more details are known, the increase is 25% in hourly compensation until April 2028, and with some adjustments for the cost of living it will be more than 30%, even more 40 dollars an hour. Starting pay increases by 68%, to more than $28 per hour. Ford’s lowest-paid workers will see a raise of more than 150% over the life of the agreement, and some will receive an immediate 85% raise once it is ratified, according to the UAW.

“For months we have said that record profits mean record contracts. And the UAW family and our strike Get up has fulfilled. “What started in three plants at midnight on September 15 has become a national movement,” Fain said in a video posted on social media after the agreement with Ford. “We have achieved things that no one thought possible,” he added.

The motor strike began on September 15 with the stoppage of one plant at each of Detroit’s Big Three that employ 14,000 union workers. Among them was Jeep, owned by Stellantis, in Toledo (Ohio), where the Gladiator and Wrangler models come from.

On Friday, September 29, the union leader called 7,000 additional UAW workers to strike at a General Motors factory and another Ford factory in Chicago (Illinois), where the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator models are produced. The following week, Fain recalled nearly 6,000 more workers from 28 Stellantis and GM distribution centers spread across 20 states.

On October 6, Fain announced important progress in the negotiations and resigned from extending the strike, but a few days later he surprised by calling a strike at Ford’s most profitable plant, and, earlier this week, at another Stellantis. The 6,800 workers at its largest factory in the United States joined the call and unexpectedly paralyzed the Sterling Heights (Michigan) assembly plant, where the RAM 1500 truck is manufactured, a very profitable best-seller for the group.

During the strike, workers received a historic visit from the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to a picket line at a General Motors facility in Belville, Michigan. “Stand firm,” he asked them, megaphone in hand, next to the union leader.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter