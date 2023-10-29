AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 10/28/2023 – 21:27

Stellantis and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union reached a preliminary agreement like the one reached this week with Ford, the union reported this Saturday (28), which allows the company’s employees to return to work.

The tentative agreement, reached after 44 days of a strike that simultaneously affected Detroit’s “Big Three” automakers, includes a 25% increase in base wages through 2028, the union said in a statement.

Adjustments to the cost of living will cumulatively increase the maximum salary by 33% until it exceeds 42 dollars (R$8.4) an hour.

As with Ford, the preliminary agreement with European giant Stellantis will have to be ratified in a vote by UAW members.

But in the meantime, striking Stellantis workers, like those at Ford, “will return to work while the agreement goes through the ratification process,” the union said.

The tentative agreement’s wage increase is less than the 40% claimed by UAW President Shawn Fain when the union began the strike on September 15 in the first simultaneous strike in the history of Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

However, it is much higher than the 9% increase that Ford, for example, initially proposed in August.

President Joe Biden celebrated the agreement.

“I congratulate the UAW and Stellantis for negotiating in good faith after arduous disputes to reach a historic agreement, which will guarantee workers the wages, benefits, dignity and respect they deserve,” he said in a statement.

“Once again, we have achieved what just a few weeks ago we were told was impossible,” Fain said, adding, “we have begun to turn the tide in the war against the American working class.”

Stellantis will create about 5,000 jobs over the course of the contract, Fain said, which represents a shift from the job cuts the automaker sought before negotiations.

After reaching the tentative agreement with Ford on Wednesday, the UAW said it would encourage employees to return to work in order to pressure General Motors (GM) and Stellantis.

More than 45,000 workers were on strike before the agreement with Ford, as part of a strategy in which the UAW gradually increased the number of factories targeted for strikes in search of better working conditions.

GM remains the only manufacturer that has not yet reached an agreement with the strikers. Earlier this week, a strike was called at its factory in Arlington (Texas).