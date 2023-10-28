Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/28/2023 – 17:23

Stellantis, manufacturer of the Jeep, and the United Auto Workers (UAW), a union of US automobile workers, have reached a preliminary agreement to end the strike that has paralyzed the automaker’s activities. The contract follows the model established by Ford and the UAW this week, according to sources close to the matter.

The agreement, which still needs to be ratified by union members, leaves only General Motors without a union contract. This could end the six-week strike of more than 14,000 employees at Stellantis factories in Michigan and Ohio, among other locations in warehouses across the United States.

Like Ford workers, strikers at Stellantis are expected to begin returning to work in the coming days, before a vote by the union’s 43,000 members.

The sources, who requested anonymity, said that the main points negotiated with Ford will be valid with Stellantis. The agreement with Ford includes an across-the-board pay increase of 25% over the next four and a half years for key factory employees, with 11% once the agreement is ratified. Workers will also receive allowances, which will take increases to more than 30%. As with Ford, the pact with Stellantis would be valid until April 30, 2028.

There are ongoing talks with General Motors this Saturday, the 28th, in an effort to try to reach a similar agreement. More than 14,000 GM employees remain idle at factories in Texas, Michigan and Missouri.