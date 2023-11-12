Stellantis pushes 15 thousand voluntary exoduses via email

“We are defining the work plan with Stellantis with Anfia which I hope to be able to announce in the coming weeks. SThese are very ambitious objectives, it means changing the industrial plans”. This was stated by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, who spoke at the Small Industry Forum. “The objective for Stellantis – he said – is to reach 1 million of vehicles, but we also work to have other car manufacturers in our country.”

But in the meantime, as anticipated by Corriere della Sera, Stellantis sent an email to at least 15 thousand employees of Italian factories, offering incentives for leaving work. A chance to seize immediately, by December 31st. As Il Fatto Quotidiano explains, “the group of employees interested in the proposal constitutes a segment which, in trade union circles, is renamed strong workers: that is, employees not so close to the pension threshold, with contributions paid for at least 30-35 years and some possibility of find new locations”.

“The decline in Italy is evident”, comments Giorgio Airaudo, secretary of the CGIL-Piemonte and former secretary of Fiom in the city of the former Fiat, to Il Fatto Quotidiano “and it is equally evident that the company wants to unload the effects on components: the effects are already visible.” And now “a sort of do-it-yourself self-dismissal: given that, as it turns out, the proposed incentives would have been developed individually, taking into account the age and contributory seniority of each employee”, adds Airaudo again to Il Fatto.

John Elkann and the super yacht by Renzo Piano

In the meantime, Il Fatto Quotidiano also reports on John Elkann’s idea (for now stopped) to build a mega yacht commissioned from Renzo Piano. He describes it as “a floating island in the middle of the sea. A yacht, but quadrangular in shape. An opening mechanism that allows you to operate an indoor salt water swimming pool. Ultra-luxury cabins for guests, but built with sober materials and eco-sustainable criteria, (so to speak) the antipodes to the tacky ostentation that often accompanies Russian oligarchs and Middle Eastern sheikhs”. For now the project has been postponed to a later date.

Subscribe to the newsletter

