The leaders of Stellantisled by CEO Carlos Tavaresmet the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, in Rome. The meeting at Piacenza Palace focused on the future and industrial plans of Stellantis in Italy, with the aim of reversing the negative trend of automotive production of the last twenty years in the country. It was agreed on need to relaunch the Italian industrial policy of the carthrough strategies such as investment incentives, research and development support.

Stellantis meets the Italian Government

During the meeting, between Stellantis and the Italian Government, the parties shared the need to reverse the negative trend of the Italian car production of the last twenty years. Minister Urso presented a automotive industrial policy document, which aims to scale up production, expand the model range and invest in research and innovation to protect employment and the entire industry chain. A was established technical working group to reach a transitional agreement by July 2023, in the context of a renewed European industrial policy.

The table at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy between Stellantis and the Italian Government

Stellantis for its part highlighted the importance of dialogue between the parties to develop a global project for Italy, considering aspects such as market forecasts, the affordability of vehicles, the regulatory impact of theEuro 7 on the Fiat Panda and incentives to maintain Italian competitiveness, such as energy and processing costs.

Stellantis in Italy

Stellantis represents 14 automotive brands, including Italian brands Fiat, Maserati, Alfa Romeo And Throw. The Group’s goal is to invest and build in Italy an even greater number of models for foreign brands, contributing positively to the Italian trade balance. An example is the establishment of Melfiwhere Carlos Tavares announced his intention to produce a fifth model in addition to the four already announced, subject to performance improvement.

A fifth electric model based on STLA-M will be produced in Melfi

These will be high-value premium models for foreign brands, as well as an Italian model based on the brand new STLA-M platform. According to forecasts, the future Lancia flagship (which will be called Gamma), two DS models and an Opel. In addition to these, there may be a fifth model.

Investments and production in Italy

The investments already operational in Italy by Stellantis include the project of the third European Gigafactory of Stellantis at the Termoli site, as part of the joint venture with TotalEnergie and Mercedes-Benz in the Automotive Cells Company. Furthermore, the establishment of Pratola Serra will be the only one to supply the B2.2 engine for Stellantis’ entire range of commercial vehicles.

The Italian Gigafactory of Stellantis will be born in Termoli

In the establishment of Atessain Abruzzo, instead the X250 platform of the Fiat Ducato has also been extended to Peugeot, Citroen and Opel. Furthermore, still in Abruzzo, Stellantis and Toyota have announced the expansion of their partnership to produce a new commercial vehicle large, which will also include a battery-electric version.

TO Pomigliano Stellantis produces theAlfa Romeo Tonale and the Dodge Hornets for the US market. There Fiat Pandaproduced in the Campania plant, continues to be the best-selling model in Italyespecially thanks to the hybrid version, but will have to deal with the Euro 7 legislation.

Alfa Romeo Tonale is produced in Pomigliano

TO Cassino instead Stellantis has started production of the Maserati Grecaletogether with the production of Alfa Romeo of Giulia and Stelviowhile in Modena the production of the MC20 and of spider MC20 Sky. TO Hundredfinally, an important operating unit was created for the production of industrial and marine engines.

Stellantis investments in Mirafiori

Among Stellantis’ investments in Italy there are also those concerning Turin and in particular Mirafiori where the brand invests with the grEEn-campus projectwhich includes the Battery Technology Centerr for validation of battery components.

Redevelopment of Mirafiori Turin into grEEn-campus

In Turin, in collaboration with Punch Powertraina framework for the will also be created eDCT production innovations for hybrid vehicles and PHEVs. Finally, Mirafiori also hosts the Turin Manufacturing Districtwhich focuses on the electrification and production of advanced vehicles, including the Fiat, Abarth and Maserati line of electric vehicles.

