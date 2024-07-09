THE labor unions are starting to show some concern for the automotive market in Italy. In the last few hours the FIM-CISL acronym has done so in a particular way, taking a rather clear position: the unions’ estimates predict that Stellantis production in Italy could drop by about a third this year if the purchase incentives recently introduced by the national government do not sufficiently stimulate demand, particularly for electric vehicles.

Stellantis and the declining production

Going into more detail, Reuters reports, the union said that production could fall to just over 500,000 vehicles compared to 751,000 last year, well below the target of 1 million that Stellantis is discussing with the Italian government for the end of this decade. As mentioned, the hope of the unions themselves is that the new system incentives plays an important role in this regard.

Trade unions concerned

“But their impact on production volumes it is not visible yet“said FIM-CISL president Ferdinando Uliano, presenting the union’s quarterly report on the production levels of the Stellantis group, which showed a 25% drop in production of both cars and vans in the first six months of this year to 303,510 vehicles. “If the incentives do not change the picture, at the end of the year we will most likely only be halfway to the goal of producing 1 million vehicles by 2030”added Uliano.

Between incentives and new models

The number one of the FIM-CISL union the drop in Stellantis production in the first half of the year is partly due to strong data comparable to the previous year, when the group had recovered the production lost compared to the previous year, which was still affected by the shortage of semiconductors. In addition to the incentives, a potential boost to Stellantis’ Italian production, Uliano concluded, should come from new models which the company should put into production at the Melfi plant in the next few years.