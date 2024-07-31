Stellantis Pro One, the brand specializing in commercial vehicles of the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA, continues to consolidate its position on the market. In the first half of 2024, the company, thanks to its brands’ models, achieved market leadership in Europe (EU30) but also in South America and recently extended its predominant position in terms of registrations also in the Middle East and Africa, thus improving the results obtained in the same period of 2023.

The results achieved

“The results reported today reflect the strength of our commercial vehicles strategy,” said Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President of the Commercial Vehicles division of Stellantis. “Our product offensive, which includes 12 completely renewed vehicles in the compact, midsize and large segments, continues with the new Ram ProMaster EV Delivery van in North America and the new Fiat Titano, a 1-ton pickup truck in South America.”

Stellantis Leader in Europe with Commercial Vehicles

In the broader European market, for example, Stellantis Pro One is the leader in the commercial vehicle market, with a market share of over 28.5% and a volume increase of 4% year-on-year. In Germany, growth was particularly strong, with a 4 percentage point increase in market share and a sales increase of over 45%. In the BEV sector, leadership was achieved with a market share of 31.9%. Stellantis Pro One, a leading European manufacturer of recreational vehicles, has approximately 70% of the campers in circulation based on the Fiat Professional Ducato base vehicle. In Europe, My Tasks was launched on Stellantis commercial vehicles in the first half of 2024. An advanced tool for drivers and fleet managers, designed to simplify everyday tasks. My Tasks allows you to adjust scheduling, improve productivity and optimize fleet coordination.

Consolidation in the Middle East

In the Middle East, Stellantis Pro One is the first in commercial vehicles with a 22.2% market share and a 30.8% market share in the van segment. Among its brands, Fiat is the second in van sales with a 16.7% market share and the second among brands with a 14.3% market share. The best-selling model is the Fiat Fiorino, with an 11.1% share in van sales.

Stellantis Pro One in South America

In South America, Stellantis Pro One is the leader in sales of light commercial vehicles, pickups and vans, with a market share of 31.1%, 34.1% and 33.3% respectively. Among the brands, three are in the top five in terms of registrations: Fiat at the top, then Peugeot in fourth and Citroen in fifth. The Turin brand is the leader in the LCV, pickup and van segments, with a market share of 23.4%, 27.7% and 17.2% respectively. Fiat Strada is the best-selling light commercial vehicle and pickup, with a market share of 14.3% and 19.3% respectively, while the Fiorino is the best-selling van with a market share of 13.9%. With the arrival of the Fiat Titano in the D-segment, the brand also gave a new boost to the market offensive in the pickup segment for Fiat, which rose to 5.9% and gained three positions in the ranking thanks mainly to the success of the Rampage. Just 11 months after its launch, Rampage climbs to the Top 3 (C-segment pickups) with a market share of 19.5%. In Brazil, Stellantis Pro One is the leader among light commercial vehicles, pickups and vans, with a market share of 46.9%, 47.3% and 44% respectively; two pickup brands are in the Top 5: in first place FIAT and in fifth place Ram; FIAT is the leading brand in the light commercial vehicle segment with a market share of 39.7%; Ram is in the top 5 in pickup sales with a 7.3% market share, driven by the success of Rampage.

The other regions

In North America, Stellantis Pro One is ranked third, with Ram in the Top 3 of pickup truck sales in the U.S. and Canada. In January, Ram unveiled the new ProMaster EV Delivery, the brand’s first all-electric vehicle, and announced the upcoming launch of the ProMaster EV Cargo electric van. Finally, in the India-Pacific region, in Australia, Ram is ranked first in the 1-ton and larger pickup truck segment, with a 40% market share, with Stellantis increasing its van market share in Australia from 5.8% a year earlier to 6.7%.

New model range

Stellantis Pro One plans to launch 12 new models from Citroën, Fiat Professional, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall brands across all segments, with second-generation electrification (battery electric and fuel cell vehicles) and full connectivity for vans and pickups. The new MultiJet 4.0 engine and the innovative 8-speed AT8 gearbox have also been introduced.