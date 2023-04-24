Stellantis is preparing to use synthetic fuels. So no more EVs?

In the medium term, electric driving seems to be the future for the time being. In terms of charging infrastructure and range of vehicles, it is the only realistic option if cars with a combustion engine are strictly prohibited in the future. In many countries, 2030 or 2035 is the time when they can no longer be sold.

We are really curious how they will arrange this in Europe. If you look in Scandinavia and the Netherlands, it is reasonably well done and we may be able to switch earlier. But in the rest of Europe there is a lot of work to be done. As if there are countries or regions that are looking for an alternative.

Stellantis prepares

And that seems to be happening with synthetic fuels. Stellantis is currently preparing its engines for this. Whether all Stellantis engines fall under this is not clear. there are a total of 28 different engine types, so quite a lot. This applies to both petrol and diesel engines.

However, Stellantis is not doing this to stop the arrival of the EV. The point is that the current engines are used as sustainably as possible. Incidentally, it does not only concern engines that are in the planning. Engine families are intended to be suitable for synthetic fuels from 2014 as they are now being tested. According to Stellantis, it is not necessary to replace the fuel pump with another one.

Less CO2

For Stellantis it is a godsend, because it reduces the CO2 emissions of the fleet. Handy, because both the EU and Stellantis would like to eventually bring CO2 emissions to zero. We are curious how that will turn out, of course.

Stellantis will only sell electric motor cars in Europe from 2030. In this case, they are all BEVs, so with a huge battery instead of a fuel cell. We are curious whether Stellantis will keep his own agreement. The EU has a clause that allows combustion engines to be sold after 2035. As long as they can run on synthetic fuels. So expect more companies to invest in it.

Through: Carscoops

