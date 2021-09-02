Stellantis, check for 285 mln. Taken the American First Investors

Stellantis buy in America. The automotive giant invests 285 million dollars and wins First Investors, a financing company for the purchase of cars in the United States. It was the same group to announce it in a note. “This transaction is a significant milestone in the US market sales financing strategy,” said CEO Carlos Tavares.

“First Investors has an outstanding financial and operational platform, backed by a strong management team, with extensive experience in the automotive financing industry. Direct ownership of a financing company in the United States is an opportunity that will allow Stellantis to offer its customers and dealers a full range of financing options, ”Tavares pointed out.