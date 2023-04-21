Change in financial management of Stellantis. The group led by Carlos Tavares has in fact announced the arrival of Natalie Knight who will be appointed Chief Financial Officer starting from July 2023. The manager will take the place of Richard Palmer who will leave the role of CFO and the company from the end of June, favoring the transition. Natalie Knight currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at Ahold Delhaize, a leading global food distribution company headquartered in the Netherlands.

Natalie Knight’s career

Prior to joining Ahold Delhaize in early 2020, Nathalie was the CFO of Arla Foods in Denmark, and held various senior positions in the finance function during her 17 years at adidas AG in Germany and the United States, preceded from Investor Relations roles at BASF and Bankgesellschaft Berlin. Natalie Knight is a graduate of the University of Arizona, USA and Freie Universität Berlin, Germany, and subsequently undertook executive leadership programs at INSEAD, France and St. Gallen University, Switzerland.

Tavares welcomes the new CFO

“I am very happy that Natalie is joining Stellantis. You have worked for various companies in various sectors, both in the United States and in Europe, ” said Carlos Tavares. “With his experience and proven leadership skills in business transformation, including a clear ESG focus, he is exactly the right leader to continue accelerating Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategy. I am convinced he will play a strategic role in setting new momentum and unleashing the great value potential of Stellantis.”

Thanks for Palmer

Natalie Knight will be based in the offices of Auburn Hills in Michigan, also operating in Europe and in the other regions of competence of the group. “On behalf of all Stellantis employees and our Board of Directors, I would like to express our gratitude to Richard”, continued Tavares. “Following his success with FCA, Richard has significantly contributed to the successful merger to create Stellantis and its integration over the past two years. We wish Richard the best for the future and for all the new challenges that await him.”