The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV and Peugeot Inception concept cars will surely be the two most awaited novelties of Stellantis at CES in Las Vegas 2023. But they won’t be the only ones: the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA will be present at the US technology fair with a wide range of hi-tech models and solutions, with the aim of showing the whole world its vision of a new era of free and innovative mobility. Representing Stellantis at the CES 2023 there will be CEO Carlos Tavares, who will highlight the key target of zero net carbon emissions by 2038.

As for the novelties present at CES 2023, in addition to the two concept cars mentioned initially, Stellantis will be present with the range 4xe by Jeep and early North American applications on Chrysler of the group’s new connectivity, as well as the latest developments regarding the launch of the first battery electric vehicle of the US brand expected in 2025. The concept will also be on display Dodge Charger Daytona SRT BEV, a prototype that rethinks the idea of ​​muscle cars and takes a look at Dodge’s electrified future. Also mention for the FIAT Metaverse Storethe world’s first interactive showroom based on the metaverse, and for Free2movethe Stellantis mobility services brand that offers a 360° multimodal platform capable of adapting perfectly to the needs of private and professional consumers.

“At CES we will show the best of our technology which aims to satisfy our customers and tackle today’s biggest global challenge, climate change – said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis – You’ll see how we’re making electrified and emission-free propulsion, how our software is making mobility easier and safer, and how sustainability is embedded in all our decisions. The goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2038 it is our guiding star”.