No spin-offs in sight for the EV division of Stellantis. The group led by Carlos Tavares has in fact confirmed that there is no ongoing evaluation regarding the possibility of dividing the activities that deal with electric cars from those that work on cars with internal combustion engines. In recent weeks, several car brands had announced this step in view of the future, with for example Ford and the assessments carried out by Renault. To dispel any doubt that the company born from the merger between FCA and PSA has no intention of operating in this way was Richard Palmer, financial director of Stellantis.

“We have to manage the company and the resources we have during this transition”, said the manager of the group. “There are benefits to having the cash flow generated by the internal combustion business for the investments we need to make. When the merger was carried out, evaluations were made for the modification of the structure but no major changes are expected. “ Palmer’s claims came on the sidelines of the quarterly data release, with the group able to strengthen its position in the market. first quarter of 2022 closes positively for Stellantis.

The company born from the merger between FCA and PSA has registered net revenues of € 41.5 billion in the first three months of the year, with an increase of 12% compared to the 37 billion euros of the first quarter of 2021. A growth that Stellantis justifies with better prices and product mixes, as well as more favorable conversion rates. On the other hand, deliveries are downmainly due to the non-fulfillment of orders for the supply of semiconductors: the numbers speak of 1,374,000 units registered, 12% less than in 2021. Looking at the coming months, there is great uncertainty about what could be happen as a result of rising raw material costs, with the group likely to raise projected costs.