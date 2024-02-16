Stellantis, no alliance with Renautl but eyes on the Chinese | FormulaPassion.it

There will be no merger between Stellantis and Renault or any expansion of the group at least in the short term. Carlos Tavares put an end to the rumors that had emerged in recent weeks and that the company was willing to look around and evaluate a possible synergy operation with Losanga.

The Portuguese manager spoke on the topic, reinforcing what had already been reiterated by the president of Stellantis, John Elkann, who had addressed the rumors of a possible merger between the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA and Renault as soon as the first hypotheses had emerged. “There are no ongoing negotiations for any major merger or acquisition. I want to be clear and clear, otherwise speculation will be fueled. And what has been circulating in recent weeks is exactly that: speculation.” explained Tavares during a meeting with the press, as reported by Quattroruote.

However, the CEO of Stellantis wanted to once again underline the difficulties of the sector and the challenges that the group will have to face in the coming years, starting from Chinese competition: “We must move towards a logic that recognizes that the main challenge for Stellantis is to fight against Chinese competitors, using our best brains to identify the areas and technologies in which to make epochal progress that will allow us to beat them in terms of costs and results . will we use Italian engineering? of course yes, in fact we have already started. I cite two examples: the Battery technology center in Turin, a fantastic laboratory that develops and validates new chemistries for batteries and Stellantis' first Circular economy hub, also in Turin”.