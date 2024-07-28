Comau, the government is thinking of the last resort: 5 billion fine to Stellantis for failure to notify

First the hypothesis golden power and then one huge fine nine zeros: a new problem is coming for Stellantis? The automotive group announced just a few days ago the sale of 51% of Come on, the Italian jewel that produces robot high precision, at the bottom One Equity Partnerswhich will become the majority shareholder. Now, however, the operation could cost the automotive giant dearly. The reason? The group has not notified the sale. A few hours after the news was released, the ministry led by Adolfo Urso he announced that he will in fact evaluate the applicability of the golden power. A move that opens – according to The truth– a dossier “which could also end with a fine against Stellantis up to 3% of turnover“. It would be about 5 billion of euros. Failure to notify is in fact liable to fine by law.



But according to what the Corriere della Sera it would be about an extreme ratioat the moment a school hypothesis but not to be discarded beforehand. The extremes, explains the Corriere della Serathere may be and even if it would be a monstrous amount that would inevitably have heavy repercussions also for the parent company Stellantis. However, the Board of Directors, once the decision to sell has been made, still has ten days to report the decision to Palazzo Chigi with related details and therefore at the moment there would still be no missed obligationsi, however, it is clear that the announcement took many by surprise.

“The person advising Stellantis, who had not sent any notification until yesterday evening, is a lawyer also known by his surname. Julius Napolitanoson of the former president of the Republic, collaborates with the Chiomenti firm and is passionate about the themes of golden power, usually pertaining to operations with an eye on Asia and China. The next few days will be crucial to give an exact perimeter both to the operation and to the obligations”, added La Verità.

Finally, it should be remembered that the Comau operation is part of the strategic agreement signed during the fmerger between former FCA and Groupe PSA in January 2021 from which Stellantis was born. The financial terms of the private operation were not disclosed, but the closing of the transaction is expected by the end of 2024. “Over the last 50 years, Comau has become a leader in the field of automation solutions. This operation is aimed at help Comau achieve its autonomy and further strengthen its success for the benefit of all its stakeholders, especially its employees and customers. It also offers Stellantis the opportunity to focus on its core business activities in Europe”, commented Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis.