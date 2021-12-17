According to what was published in an official note, Stellantis has entered into exclusive negotiations with BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Santander Consumer Finance to improve the current European landscape of financing of Stellantis and offer more competitive financing activities to all customers, resellers and distributors who work with the group. Stellantis, a company resulting from the merger between FCA and PSA, is still engaged in one renovation overall of its activities to better integrate the dozens of automotive and service brands within it, while being able to save management resources.

“Following the recent completion of the acquisition of First Investors Financial Services Group in the United States, Stellantis reaffirms its willingness to further strengthen its global financing business, taking it one step further in Europe with long-standing banking partners and creating a true and its own leasing company in Europe. This is a strategic move to leverage our financial performance, in all European countries. This transformation, managed with leading partners, would allow Stellantis to offer a full range of products to all its customers, resellers and brands.“Declared Carlos Tavares, CEO of the multinational which also includes Fiat, Maserati, Abarth, Alfa Romeo and Lancia.

Stellantis intends to create a multi-brand leasing operating company, in which Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance would each hold a 50% stake, resulting from the merger of the activities of Leasys and F2ML, with the aim of becoming a leader in Europe. Another goal is to reorganize the financing activities through Joint-Ventures established with BNP or Santander in each country, to manage the financing activities for all Stellantis brands.

The plan is as follows: Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance would acquire 50% of the shares of FCA Bank and Leasys Rent currently owned by Stellantis, with the understanding that these entities would continue to carry out their financing activities mainly in the context of White Labels Existing and future agreements. BNP would carry out financing activities (excluding B2B operating leasing) through JVs with Stellantis in Germany, Austria and the United Kingdom in order to become the exclusive partner of Stellantis for financing activities in these countries. Santander would carry out financing activities (excluding B2B operating leasing) through a JV with Stellantis in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands and through a trade agreement in Portugal, to become Stellantis’ exclusive partner for financing activities in these countries.

The related agreements could be signed in the first quarter of 2022 at the end of the information and consultation procedures with the staff representative bodies in relation to the plan. The proposed transactions are expected to be completed in the first half of 2023, once the necessary authorization has been obtained from the competent antitrust authorities and from the market regulatory authorities.