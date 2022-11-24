The aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic, added to the consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine, has forced several global automakers to deal with a shortage of train and truck capacity, as well as drivers for the latter vehicles. Result? Endless logistical problems. And so Stellantis had a brilliant idea: to store cars ready for delivery but which cannot be shipped or stored in its Sochaux factory, the company born from the merger between FCA and PSA decided to use a abandoned airport in eastern France.

It is a former military airport located in Lure-Malbouhans, about 40 kilometers away from its Sochaux plant, where the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 are usually built. Stellantis is dealing with thousands of cars waiting to be shipped right from Sochaux, for this reason it decided to rely on this abandoned airport to store them temporarily. As reported by Reuters, which cites two sources close to the matter, the airport would be in disuse and therefore now constantly used for the storage of cars produced right in the nearby French city. “We are ensuring additional spaces and surfaces for vehicle storage”a Stellantis spokesperson explained, declining to provide further details. A union source said the company makes about 1,100 cars a day, but has the capacity to ship only about 800.