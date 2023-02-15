Stellantis software development network expands with the opening of a new dedicated hub in Poland. This was announced by the same company born from the merger between FCA and PSA: the new structure, which will have up to 300 employees which will deal with data analysis, development and software validation, will be located in Gliwice, near a production plant already owned by the group. To recruit talent and consequently quickly create the new Polish software hub, Stellantis will cooperate with GlobalLogic Inc.a digital engineering service provider.

“The inauguration of this new Software Hub in Poland is another milestone in the implementation of our Dare Forward 2030 strategy – said Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer of Stellantis – Software is central to our goal of becoming leaders in customer experience through our services and products, as well as our industry-breaking commitment to zero carbon emissions by 2038“. The Italian-French company has announced that the location of its new hub will take advantage of the region’s technical and university training facilities and will add software development resources to the technical activities of the group already present in Europe: the team within the Polish Software Hub will mainly focus on the development of basic software and software applications, DevOps and automated validation, thus contributing to the global software creation network .

“Creating an infrastructure within our vehicles that adapts easily and fluidly to driver expectations is a fundamental element of Stellantis’ global commitment to offer cutting-edge mobility”, added Tara Vatcher, Senior Vice President, Software Architecture and Development at Stellantis. We remind you that today the group counts up to eight software development centers in seven countries around the world, including Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, the United States and, indeed, Poland.