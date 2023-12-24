There is hope for Cento's VM. After the announcement of the investments at the industrial center in the Ferrara area by Stellantis, a new update on the situation of the factory has made it possible to announce the entry of a new industrial partner at the historic plant specialized in the construction of engines which will allow starting from 2024 to start new activities at the VM. The announcement was made by the Councilor of the Emilia Romagna Region Vincenzo Colla, at the end of a summit with the managers of Stellantis, the trade unions, the president of the Province of Ferrara, Gianni Michele Padovaniand the mayor of Cento Edoardo Accorsi.

The trust of institutions

“The Stellantis Group confirmed the industrial plan presented in June, delivering a five-year path focused on five production lines: industrial engines, agricultural engines, marine industry engines, diesel automotive spare parts, emissions testing department and design and industrialization of diesel engines hydrogen – explained Councilor Colla -. At the time we expressed a positive opinion, underlining the need to plan the reconversion of the site so that it would fit into the transition and give greater autonomy to the VM brand. Un judgment that we confirm today”.

Stellantis' new partner for VM

At the moment, the details of the operation are not yet known, with Stellantis leaders having ensured constant dialogue with the institutions to update them on the outcomes of the negotiations with the new industrial partner who will take over at the Cento VM. “The characteristics of the new partner that Stellantis presented to us – added Colla -, that is, an industrial entity that knows the mechanical engineering sector well, is financially solid and intends to expand its business, allow us to look with greater confidence to the future of the plant. A historic manufacturing reality to which the Region pays a lot of attention due to the great importance it has on the production level, but also on the social and related industries, due to the fragility of the territory on which it is located”.

The reality of the VM

The VM of Cento is among the longest-standing industrial plants specialized in the motor sector in the Emilia Romagna region. Founded in the post-war period to produce engines for the agricultural sector, this company has gradually specialized in the assembly of diesel engines in the automotive, tractor and marine sectors. The crisis that hit the sector and this hub has caused a transition from over 1,000 employees to just 400 in recent years.