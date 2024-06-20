Daniela Poggio she entered Stellantis as Vice President Communication and Public Affairs Italy. In your new appointment you will report directly to Bertrand BlaiseChief Communication and CSR Officer, e Clara Ingen-Housz, Global Corporate Office and Public Affairs Officer. In her new role Daniela Poggio will be joined by Claudio D’AmicoPublic Relations & Communication Director.

Daniela Poggio Communications and PR Stellantis

Daniela Poggio has solid experience in communication and in advocacy. His career began at Vodafone in 2002, where he held roles of increasing responsibility in Communications Directorate.

He then led communications and institutional relations for Goodyear Dunlop in Italy and Greece, and subsequently moved to Sanofi Italy as Communication Director, where he created a corporate media company. Recently, he worked in Angelini Pharma as Global Communication and Patient Advocacy Executive Director.

Daniela Poggio – Vice President Communication and Public Affairs Italy

Graduated in Philosophy and Letters at the University of Milan, she is registered in the register of publicist journalists and has a Master’s degree in Public and Political Communication. You are vice president of Ferpi and collaborates with the Faculty of Corporate Communication and Public Relations of the IULM University of Milan.

Read also:

→ All the news on Stellantis

→ News on MANAGERS, APPOINTMENTS from the automotive sector

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!