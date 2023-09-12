The push towards electric that Stellantis is carrying out as part of its market strategies requires adequate supplies of batteries and for this reason the group is thinking of increasing the number of Gigafactories planned. The choice to grow the hubs that deal with the production of accumulators was anticipated by Micky Bly, responsible for propulsion systems within the company led by Carlos Tavares.

New Gigafactories?

As reported by AutomotiveNewsthe manager would have underlined the energy objectives regarding batteries, highlighting how the target is to double the capacity globally: “We have committed to building six gigafactories around the world, with more to come – explained the Stellantis manager to the specialized magazine – “We have already announced approximately 250 gigawatt hours of capacity worldwide. We believe we need to get to 400 gigawatt hours of capacity worldwide.”

United States and Europe above all

From this point of view, the group would have already taken action to secure the supplies necessary to carry out this production increase. Stellantis is currently working on new Gigafactories in the United States and Europe, most notably with facilities in Kokomo, Indiana, in partnership with Samsung SDI, and Windsor, Canada, in partnership with LG. Another battery factory will then arrive in the United States (again in a joint venture with Samsung) in a location that has not yet been revealed by the group.

Not just Termoli

As regards the Old Continent, however, the first factory specializing in batteries was opened in France, in Douvrin, followed by that of Kaiserslautern in Germany, active from 2025. These will also be joined by that of Termoli which will instead be operational from 2026. For the group it will be important to be able to secure a production chain that can satisfy the strategies of the Dare Forward 2030 plan.