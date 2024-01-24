The back and forth between the Government and the Stellantis group continues. After Carlos Tavares had responded to Giorgia Meloni's first attacks in which the prime minister spoke of how Fiat had been sold to the French, underlining the delay in the start of incentives for the purchase of electric and low environmental impact cars as well as highlighting possible consequences negative for the arrival of a new manufacturer in Italy, a further reply was not long in coming.

Fiat acquired by the French

Giorgia Meloni has in fact intensified her criticism against the Stellantis group, speaking about how the merger between FCA and PSA which led to the birth of the company led by Tavares was in reality an acquisition of Fiat Chrysler by the French, also highlighting the presence of the Elysée on the group's board of directors: “The Fiat group and the associated Italian brands represent an important part of the national industrial history and a heritage that deserves the utmost attention, and I believe this also means having the courage to criticize the management's choices, such as moving the tax headquarters abroad, or the alleged merger operation between FCA and the French PSA group which in reality concealed a French acquisition of the historic Italian group so much so that today a representative of the French government sits on the Stellantis board of directors, and it is no coincidence that the choices industrialists of the group take French requests into account much more.”

Return to growing production levels

In her speech during question time in the Chamber in response to the question from Action MP Matteo Richetti, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also spoke about the production levels of Italian car factories, which have fallen over time: “In Italy we went from over one million cars produced in 2017 to 700 thousand in 2022. In Italy over 7 thousand jobs have been lost”.

Push production in Italy

The head of the Government then spoke about the possibility of the arrival of new car brands in Italy, underlining how the rules have been regulated to favor those who produce in the area: “We want to return to producing at least one million vehicles a year in Italy with those who really want to invest in historic Italian excellence. This also means that, if you want to sell a car on the world market by advertising it as an 'Italian jewel', then that car must be produced in Italy.”