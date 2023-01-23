The development plans of Stellantis for Italy and the group’s electrification strategies will be at the center of the meeting between the top management of the company born from the merger of FCA and PSA, the trade unions and the Government which will be held on 14 February next, at 10.30, at the Hall of Tapestries. The discussion table was convened by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, with Adolfo Urso who will chair the discussion in which they will sit at the table the workers’ representatives, those of the Executive and the managers of the group headed by Carlos Tavares. At the center of the discussions will be the electrification programs and in particular the future reserved for Italian industrial plants, especially those that are experiencing the most difficulties in the transition path.

This can also be seen from the position of the unions who in a joint statement expressed their willingness to have reassurances on the Cento and Termoli sites and on their conversion: “We will ask for an update on all the sites, starting from Termoli and Cento, where delicate reconversion and reorganization processes are underway, as well as a specific focus on Teksid, which needs a new production mission due to the electrification process – underlined Gianluca Ficco, national secretary of Uilm and head of the auto sector – The Stellantis industrial plan proceeds with the assignment of new models, but it is necessary to take stock of the situation because the electrification process unfortunately in itself leads to widespread redundancies, cessation of activities and therefore the need for industrial conversions.”