Italy, and more precisely Turin and the Mirafiori complex, as the beating heart of the future business of Stellantis. A vision that the Italian-French group also reiterated yesterday at the end of the meeting it had yesterday in the Piedmontese capital, near Civic Palace: The company announced support for key initiatives in Mirafiori, with the aim of transforming the plant into an innovative hub for sustainable mobility by 2038.

Who was present at the meeting

The Stellantis delegation that took part in the meeting the trade unions were also present was led by Davide Mele, head of Corporate Affairs at Stellantis Italia and Daniele Chiari, head of institutional relations at Stellantis Italia, and Giuseppe Manca, head of Human Resources at Stellantis Italia. An opportunity to reiterate once again to the workers' representatives the group's interest in continue to invest in our country.

Multiple investments

“We have in fact invested several billion euros in Italian activities for new products and production sites, including the Termoli Gigafactory, the Battery Technology Center, the Plant for the electrified eDCT gearbox and the Circular Economy Hub. Among other things, the last three were all made in Mirafiori – commented Stellantis in a note – It is an undeniable fact, despite the fact that it continues to be said that Stellantis does not make investments. We are also convinced, and we have plans to do so, that with the launch of the new Italian incentive plan there is the possibility of increasing production of the electric 500 at Mirafiori, bringing it back to the numbers it deserves for the jewel it is“.

From Fiat to Maserati

Fiat yes, but also Maserati: Stellantis recalled how all the models of the Trident car company currently in production and future ones are and will be 100% designed, developed and produced in Italy. “Unfortunately, the decline in the Chinese market, which represents one of the main markets of the Maserati brand with 21% of global sales, has significantly affected the Trident brand – added the Italian-French group in the same note as above – The goal is to recover with the GranTurismo and GranCabrio of the Folgore electric programme”.

Italy protagonist

“Finally, we underline that what matters is the projection towards the future that we intend to support in all Italian factories, leaving demagogy at the door – concluded Stellantis – We are focusing our energies on finding convergence on a solution that leads to sustainability of our activities in Italy, taking into account the Chinese offensive on the European automotive market, the competitiveness of the Italian system and the support of the entire production chain of national suppliers”.