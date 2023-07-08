Monday will be an important day for the future of Stellantis in Italy. Or rather, for the future of Italian production of Stellantis: Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Italian-French group, will meet in Rome with the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, to discuss the steering document on the Automotive sector elaborated by the government together with the presidents of the seven Regions in which there are Stellantis plants, the metalworkers’ unions, Anfia and the other related associations.

Important meeting

A much awaited meeting, from which important indications could emerge on how Stellantis will behave in the future in our country in terms of production. A very hot topic especially after the question and answer between Tavares himself and the French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire: the latter had asked the Portuguese manager to show a little patriotism and bring the production of some electric models back to the transalpine country, who had retorted explaining that Stellantis “it produces where it is most competitive”.

Trust in Italy

A vision similar to that shared by Urso, who clearly makes the same reasoning for Italy: the minister in question, reports Ansa, is convinced that it is necessary increase car production in Italy to answer the demand and to support the transition towards sustainable cars, which is why the Italian Stellantis plants must be valorised. According to Urso all this must happen “within a clear industrial policy framework“which the government has clearly said it is ready to implement.

Puzzled unions

The outcome of the meeting scheduled for Monday also closely affects the trade unions. “We would have liked Tavares to meet the unions first and then the minister. It will be a cordial meeting, but I’m afraid one more time you won’t address the kinks that need to be resolved“underlined the secretary general of Uilm, Rocco Palombella. “We hope that Stellantis and the government decide to sit down seriously at a table for speak of real productions and not of gardens“added Barbara Tibaldi, Fiom secretary.