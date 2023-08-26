Stellantis is present at Dusseldorf Motorhome Show 2023 not only with Opel. Yesterday we talked about the German brand’s participation in the event dedicated to campers and caravans, with Vivaro in the window. But the Italian-French group has decided to support the car manufacturer of the Blitz with three other brands belonging to its galaxy: let’s talk about Citroen, Fiat Professional and Peugeot.

Citroens and Peugeots

Let’s start with the two French brands, therefore Citroen and Peugeot. The first showcases the type holidays, derived from the SpaceTourer: it is a vehicle that offers all the comfort and intelligent features of the best motorhomes, including a lifting roof, a bench seat that converts into a bed, a kitchenette and a fold-down table. The second, however, steals the show with a copy of Boxer ChassisCab L4 in white: it has a maximum power of 165 HP, and is equipped with various optional extras such as a leather steering wheel, tire pressure sensors and a remote control on the steering wheel.

Fiat Professional

As for the Fiat Professional, on the other hand, we find a Ducato Van L4H2 in the Grigio Artense colour, which among the many exclusive contents includes a 9-speed automatic gearbox, full LED lights, radio navigator and 10″ touchscreen. Rich in equipment ADAS and security systems: the adaptive cruise control, intelligent speed assist, driver fatigue detection, complete braking control, lane keeping control, rain and twilight sensor, traffic sign recognition and main beam assist, blind spot assist and rear-cross detection.

Strategic range

“With this expanded and renewed line-up, Stellantis confirms the leadership of its brands in the recreational vehicle sector, considered a strategic field both now and in the future, as underlined in the strategic plan ‘Dare Forward 2030’ – says Stellantis – This plan not only focuses on market recognition with regards to products and volumes, but also takes care of customer attention and satisfaction. All four brands in the family are working to develop specific services that can both proactively anticipate the future market needs, and closely follow the needs of customers when it comes to after-sales and assistance”.