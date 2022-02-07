Stellantis maintained the leadership of the automobile market in Brazil, Argentina and Chile in the first month of this year. In Brazil, the automaker ended January with a 35.4% market share, selling 41,487 units, according to press release.

Among the 10 best-selling cars in Brazil in January, four are from Stellantis: Fiat Strada, which continues to lead the pickup truck category, Toro, Jeep Renegade and Compass.

In Argentina, Stellantis reached a new record with 41.7% market share with 17,135 units sold, driven by Fiat Cronos, the country’s best seller with 14.8% of total sales.

In Chile, Stellantis sold 5,473 cars in January this year, with a 14.7% share, also leading the market.

