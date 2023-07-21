Stellantis reaffirms his leadership in the Spanish automotive industry, with 517,335 vehicles produced in the first half of 2023. These figures place the Group as the leading car manufacturer in Spain, with 39.3% of all cars produced in our country, according to data published by Anfac. According to these data, Stellantis is also the first manufacturer of 100% electric vehicles in Spain, where the group has manufactured, between January and June, 80,641 units, which represents 89.7% of the total production of this type of vehicle in our country.

Electrification is one of Stellantis’ top priorities, as stated in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. In Spain, Stellantis is the sole manufacturer that produces passenger cars 100% electric in its three plants: the Citroën ë-C4 and ë-C4 X in Madrid, the Opel Corsa-e in Zaragoza and the Peugeot e-2008, together with the commercial and multipurpose Citroën ë-Berlingo/ë-Berlingo VAN, Fiat e-Doblò/Doblò electric Van, Opel Combo-e Life/Combo-e Cargo and Peugeot e-Partner/e-Rifter, in Vi go.

As a result of the success of the models produced in Spain and in a context of recovery in the automotive markets, the three Stellantis plants in our country will relaunch shifts and teams in the coming months.

Stellantis Madrid stands out for the success of the Citroën C4 and C4 X and its electric versions, which it produces exclusively worldwide. At the end of June, the Citroën ë-C4 and ë-C4 X represent 33% of the total production of these two models in the Madrid factory, which totals 52,669 units in the first half of 2023.

For its part, Stellantis Vigo closes the first five months of the year, with 275,543 cars produced. Figures to which the Group’s leadership in commercial vehicles and the high demand for the Peugeot 2008 in the main European markets have contributed.

Precisely, the compact SUV of the León brand is the vehicle most produced by Stellantis in the Galician factory, with 15.8% of the production of the model corresponding to its electric version Peugeot e-2008.

In the case of light commercial and multi-purpose vehicles of the Citroën, Fiat, Opel and Peugeot brands manufactured in Vigo, 17.5% are electric versions.

Stellantis Zaragoza, with 189,123 vehicles manufactured in the first half of 2023, exclusively produces the Opel Corsa and the 100% electric Opel Corsa-e, which represents 14% of the Corsa manufactured in this period. In addition, the Citroën C3 Aircross and Opel Crossland SUVs are produced there.