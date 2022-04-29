Stellantis, in June the launch of the new C Tonale suv in Italy, then in China and in the United States

Stellantis confirms its position for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Europe in the first quarter of 2022 with a market share of 21.0% and leadership in the main markets, namely France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Greece.

In the first quarter of 2022, a note states, Peugeot And Citroen are among the top 10 best-selling brands in the EU30 and Stellantis also has five models in the top 10 vehicle rankings such as Peugeot 208, Citroen C3, Peugeot 2008, Opel / Vauxhall Corsa and Fiat Panda with the Peugeot 208 being the car best-selling in Europe.

Stellantis also confirms its market leadership in the EU30 for light commercial vehicles with a share of 34.0%, which equates to sales of almost 145,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022. Stellantis is the market leader in low-emission vehicles (LEV), for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs), in the main European countries such as Italy (35.7% market share), France (30.3%) Spain (21.8%) and Poland (14.9%) in the first quarter of 2022 and is also the LEV sales leader in the EU30 light commercial vehicle market with a share of 44.5%

There New Fiat 500, the Peugeot 3008 and the Peugeot 208, with over 34,000 total sales units for the first quarter of 2022, are confirmed as among the best-selling LEVs in Europe. In addition, the New 500 is third in the BEV (battery electric vehicles) market and the Peugeot 3008 is third in the PHEV (plug-in hybrid vehicles) market.

“Our strategic commitment toelectrification is based on an investment of over 30 billion euros globally between 2021 and 2025 in electrification and software, with the aim of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2038. This involves the launch of increasingly respectful models environment and collaboration with first-rate partners to find new solutions that meet customer needs, but also through the creation of a sustainable circular economy “commented Maxime Picat – Chief Operating Officer Enlarged Europe.

The impact of the conflict in Ukraine for now it is marginal, but it is evident that compared to the external environment, this on inflation, material costs and energy prices, is more significant “, stated Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, on the sidelines of the dynamic presentation. of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale C-suv in Como.

“We are in the same condition as the competitors, everything is under control, Tavares pointed out, and it should not lead to changes in the results”. And he reiterated the importance that those responsible commit themselves to the search for peace. As regards the microprocessor crisis, the CEO of Stellantis said that the situation “is not different from that of 2021” but simply with fewer disturbing elements. “We have learned to manage the supply chain – he reiterated – and the criticisms concern only 3 or 4 of the companies in the sector “. And he concluded that” for 2022 we do not foresee positive developments, while the situation should improve in 2023 “.

With the market launch of the new C-suv Tonale, expected in June in the first 31 markets and by the end of the year globally, including China and the United States, Alfa Romeo will strengthen its brand growth strategy, which went into profit without launching new models and aiming to increase “the profitability that already today it has reached the level of premium brands “, Tavares specified.

“In twelve months the business model of Alfa Romeo it has been improved, made more rigorous and cleaned up and this shows that the operation could be improved and there is still room to do so. Alfa Romeo is the demonstration that we can combine passion, emotion and rigor and have a profitable business. “With the C-suv Tonale Alfa Romeo aims to be everywhere, in Europe, Asia, America and also in China to support the sales and storytelling of our brand “, Tavares explained. And he added that to bring Chinese customers the value of the made in Italy will be exported to that market the Tonale manufactured in Pomigliano.

