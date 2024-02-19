Leapmotor in Mirafiori to save the factory? Stellantis thinks about it

Mirafiori looks towards the East to escape the looming possibility of closure. And the lifesaver that could come from China revive the fortunes of the historic Turin automotive plant. Chinese cars in Mirafiori? Tavares reveals his ace in the hole, a plan that the Portuguese had already had in store for some time, when he declared: “In Stellantis we have made a great strategic move with the partnership with Leapmotor. If we have the opportunity to produce Leapmotor cars in Italy we will“.

And so, as reported by Automotive news, Stellantis plans to produce 150,000 low-cost electric cars for its Chinese partner Leapmotor in Mirafiori starting from 2026. Why Leapmotor? The choice is not random but derives from an investment of 1.5 billion through which Stellantis obtained 20% of the Chinese company specialized in platform technologies for electric cars. In recent months, the Italian-French group has therefore signed a partnership with the company that gave rise to Leapmotor Internationalwith Stellantis holding 51% of the shares and Leapmotor 49%, thus establishing exclusive control over the export, sale and even production of urban electric vehicles.

On the other hand, Chinese Leapmotor is a pioneer in the electric sector and in 2022 it produced around 111,000 urban electric vehicles in China, corresponding to 73% of sales expectations, albeit with a loss of around 4,000 dollars per vehicle.

Will Leapmotor save Mirafiori? At the moment, in terms of electric production, Mirafiori produces the electric 500 and the Maserati GranCabrio, GranTurismo and the Levante SUV, whose production will be interrupted on March 31st. For now there are no official indications on the Mirafiori hypothesis, whose future could be rewritten in collaboration with Leapmotor.