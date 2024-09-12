Stellantis has announced investments for over $406 million at three Michigan facilities to implement the electrification plans. In particular, the accelerated reconversion of the plant in Sterling Heights will enable the imminent launch of the electric version of the Ram 1500, the system Warren Truck will produce future electrified models of the Jeep Wagoneer in addition to the internal combustion engine range, while the investment in the site Dundee Engine supports the production of battery holders and structural elements of petrol engines.

From Sterling Heights…

Going into more detail, the Sterling Heights assembly plant will be the first Stellantis plant in the United States to produce a fully electric vehicle: we are talking about Ram 1500 REVthe company’s first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck that will launch in late 2024 and will be produced alongside the 2025 version of the internal combustion engine-powered Ram 1500 Ramcharger.

…at Warren Truck and Dundee Engine

Further investments will be made to repurpose the Warren Truck plant for the production of a future electrified Jeep Wagoneer, one of the four electric models of the American brand that will be launched in the world by the end of 2025. As for the Dundee Engine plant, finally, it will be converted for assembly, welding and testing of battery holder for STLA Frame architecture, as well as for the machining of the front and rear axles for the STLA Large: production will begin in 2024 and 2026 respectively.

Stellantis Invests in Michigan

“Sterling Heights has operated an incredible transformation in record time and I would like to thank our colleagues for this great achievement – said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis – Gearing up to build the first electric Ram pickup and extended-range version in Michigan is a proud moment for our teams. With these investments in support of Jeep and Ram, we are adding innovations to our Michigan manufacturing footprint to support a multi-energy approach that is increasingly oriented towards customer demand“.