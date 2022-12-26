Stellantis is also investing in hydrogen, and they too suddenly find it super interesting.

Very slowly but surely, hydrogen seems to be becoming a thing. Sure, there are plenty of people in comment sections and on social media who are blowing it off. Often also on valid points. The limitations that a battery imposes on you are not acceptable for everyone. In doing so, one can work on the disadvantages of a certain concept.

Finally, hydrogen. After ABT, BMW, Toyota, Honda, NAMX, Renault, Porsche, Hyundai and Ford have not yet put the concept out of their heads. Logical, car manufacturers have to serve many different customers. In addition, hydrogen can be a smarter solution than the electric car with a battery.

Stellantis invests in hydrogen

In principle, both are electric cars, but you have a fuel cell in a hydrogen car and a large battery in an EV. The big problem with an EV is the battery: a low energy density, so you’re always lugging around an extreme contraption (or your range is very limited).

Hydrogen has also suddenly become interesting for Stellantis. This brand is investing in electric cars for the short term. You can get many models (including commercial vehicles) with a fully electric powertrain. But they are looking beyond that, as Stellantis has just confirmed that they are investing in Symbio, a company that specializes in hydrogen-powered mobility.

Not the only one

Stellantis is not the first major player to invest in Symbio. Rubber farmer Michelin and supplier Faurecia are currently the largest shareholders. It is not the case that Stellantis is now going to put EVs aside and focus fully on hydrogen cars. No, it’s a both-and scenario. According to Stellantis, EVs are more convenient in some scenarios and in other scenarios a hydrogen car brings more benefits.

The big advantage for Stellantis is of course how huge and widespread the group operates. They can earn back the sky-high investments more easily because they are active with so many brands in a large number of markets. Officially, there is only an announcement for buying shares. This must first be approved, only then will Stellantis NV (it’s just Dutch!) buy the shares on a large scale.

