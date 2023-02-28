Full speed ahead with electric

Stellantis announced in the morning that it will invest 155 million dollars in McEwen Copper, a move that will help the company meet the expected copper demand starting from 2027. Now the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA has announced that a figure identical will be destined to three plants in Indiana, with the aim of supporting its electrification targets in North America. In particular, we are talking about the Indiana Transmission, Kokomo Transmission and Kokomo Casting plants, which together, thanks to this investment, will maintain over 265 jobs.

What are EDMs

The investment announced by Stellantis will go towards the production of new electric drive modules, otherwise known as EDMs, which will allow to power electric vehicles that will be assembled in North America, thus contributing to the achievement of the goal of covering 50% of sales in the United States with battery electric vehicles by 2030. Indeed, by the end of the decade, the company will launch more than 25 new battery models: of these, those based on the STLA Large and STLA Frame platforms will be equipped with the EDMs produced in Kokomo. But what do these electric drive modules consist of? Basically they consist of three main components, such as electric motor, power electronics and transmission. As reported by Stellantis, they guarantee better performance at competitive costs, thus allowing each platform to reach up to 800 kilometers of autonomy.

Satisfied Tavares

“As we successfully continue our transition to a decarbonised future in our European operations, we are now setting up these same building blocks for the North American market – said Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis – By joining i advantages of EDM with new BEV platforms and innovative batteries, we will be able to offer our customers a variety of electric vehicles with unmatched performance and range at more affordable prices. And thanks to our in-house manufacturing capabilities and our expertise, we will be able to do it in an extremely flexible and efficient way”.