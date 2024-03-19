Stellantis invests in zero-emission air mobility. The Italian-French group has announced that it has recently completed the purchase on the open market of 8.3 million shares of Archer, a company that aims to introduce its electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft called eVTOL. It is no coincidence that this announcement comes after Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, visited Archer's headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Santa Clara, California.

Stellantis and Archer

We remind you that in January last year Stellantis announced its intention to exclusively produce the Midnight aircraft by Archer. We are talking about a vehicle designed with a triple objective: to be safe, sustainable and silent. The project put in black and white by the American company will lead to the birth of an aircraft capable of carrying four passengers and a pilot: all things considered, it will be an optimal solution for back-to-back trips of approximately 32-80kmwith a charging time of approximately 10 minutes.

Production plant

The construction of the plant that will host the assembly of the new vehicle will be completed by the end of 2024: the first phase of the works involves the construction of a plant of approximately 32,000 square meters over an area of ​​approximately 404,000 square metres. Once completed, the plant will be used for the production of up to 650 aircraft per year.

Electric air mobility

“Archer has established itself as a leader in the electrified aviation market and we believe that together we could lead the next transportation revolution – declared Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis – With this operation, Stellantis demonstrates the trust it places in the Archer team and rewards the progress which we continue to observe, the result of the fruitful collaboration between our companies”.