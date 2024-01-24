Controversy rages over Stellantis' flight abroad and over models that are not produced in Italy. And now with the intervention of the prime minister the controversy reaches a higher level. So the giant led by Tavares brings out an official document with all the numbers, factory by factory, model by model. Here it is in its entirety to give you the source of the news directly. Enjoy the reading.

“Over 63% of the vehicles produced last year in Stellantis' Italian plants were exported abroad, thus contributing to the Italian trade balance. This was underlined by a spokesperson for Stellantis Italia, specifying that last year over 752 thousand vehicles (cars + commercial vehicles) were produced, up 9.6% compared to 2022, of which over 474 thousand were marketed abroad.

In particular, with over 85,00 units produced, Mirafiori had an export of 93%, Cassino, with approximately 48,800, of 75%, Pomigliano, with approximately 215,000, of 41%, Modena, with approximately 1240, of 92%, Atessa, with around 230,000, by 85%, and Melfi, with over 170,120, by 53%.

Stellantis is strongly committed to Italy and has done so in recent years. The company has invested several billion euros in its Italian operations for new products and production sites.