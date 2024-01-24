Controversy rages over Stellantis' flight abroad and over models that are not produced in Italy. And now with the intervention of the prime minister the controversy reaches a higher level. So the giant led by Tavares brings out an official document with all the numbers, factory by factory, model by model. Here it is in its entirety to give you the source of the news directly. Enjoy the reading.
“Over 63% of the vehicles produced last year in Stellantis' Italian plants were exported abroad, thus contributing to the Italian trade balance. This was underlined by a spokesperson for Stellantis Italia, specifying that last year over 752 thousand vehicles (cars + commercial vehicles) were produced, up 9.6% compared to 2022, of which over 474 thousand were marketed abroad.
In particular, with over 85,00 units produced, Mirafiori had an export of 93%, Cassino, with approximately 48,800, of 75%, Pomigliano, with approximately 215,000, of 41%, Modena, with approximately 1240, of 92%, Atessa, with around 230,000, by 85%, and Melfi, with over 170,120, by 53%.
Stellantis is strongly committed to Italy and has done so in recent years. The company has invested several billion euros in its Italian operations for new products and production sites.
- Melfi [export 53%] will become the production center for medium-sized electric cars – STLA Medium
- Cassino [export 75%] will specialize in the STLA Large electric car segment
- Termoli is engaged in a fundamental reconversion: from the production of thermal engines to a European ACC gigafactory: an investment of 2.1 billion euros.
- Pratola Serra will strengthen its capacity to supply the B2.2 engine to cover Stellantis' total needs.
- Pomigliano [export 41%] saw the arrival of a particularly competitive product such as the Alfa Romeo Tonale and the Dodge Hornet for the US market and the Panda continues to be a winning model, especially thanks to the hybrid version.
- Atessa [export 85%] produces the majority of our large VANs (for Fiat Professional, Citroën, Peugeot Opel, Vauxhall and Toyota), on which we are leaders in EE. Atessa is the largest site in the world for the supply of the Camping car segment, where the Fiat brand is among the leaders with a 30% market share in Europe (2023).
- Modena [export 92%] has the production of the MC20 and this year a new painting department called “FuoriSerie” will be created in the Modena plant, dedicated to the customization of the Trident models.
- Cento has an important business unit dedicated to the production of industrial and marine engines.
- Turin [export 93%] Mirafiori: production of 500e (FIAT and Abarth), production of Maserati Levante, GranTurismo and GranCabrio, Battery Technology Center, The Circular Economy Hub, the eDCT plant for the production of electric transmissions, thanks to our joint venture with Punch Powertrain. The new plant will be operational this year. The grEEn Campus is a new concrete application of the New Era of Agility in support of Carbon Net Zero objectives.
