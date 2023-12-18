Only a few weeks ago the Automotive Development Roundtable took place at the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, where together with representatives of the government, trade unions and sector associations there also sat Stellantis. It was an opportunity to once again reiterate the production objective established by the Italian-French group in our country: 1 million vehicles. A target that the Meloni government will also constantly monitor, as admitted by Minister Adolfo Urso.

Stellantis under observation

“Next week we will have three meetings of the automotive table for monitor investments of Stellantis in our country, factory by factory – the words of the Minister of Business and Made in Italy pronounced in Atreju and reported by Ansa – We must reach the goal of reaching 1 million cars produced by Stellantis in Italy, to which we can add another 3-400 thousand produced by other manufacturers in our country”. That's right, other houses: Urso himself has in fact announced that the majority and in particular his ministry are working to open the doors to two or three other producers.

Renew the fleet

“In 2022, 457,000 cars were produced in Italy, 3 registered, 1.4 million made abroad and often in Stellantis sites located outside Italy – added Urso – In this way, only 20% of the public incentives went to cars produced here.” But the minister in question promised that soon the situation will change: priority will in fact be given “to those who need it and to modernize the national car fleet made up of many zero, 1, 2 or 3 euro vehicles”.