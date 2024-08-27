Elkann and Tavares together in Detroit to tackle Stellantis crisis in the US

Stellantis is in the midst of a storm in the United States, and the presence of its top management in Detroit is clear confirmation of this. With sales plummeting, the threat of a national strike by the union, and a class action lawsuit filed by some shareholders, Tavares flew to Detroit to address the crisis up close.

But Tavares is not alone in this battle. As reported by Milan Financealongside him in the United States is also John Elkann, president of Stellantis. Although it is the CEO’s job to review the group’s strategy on the American market, Elkann is present to play an institutional and representative role at such a crucial time.The American market, traditionally the goose that lays the golden eggs, is collapsing under the weight of accumulated inventories and plummeting sales: -18% in the first half of 2024, with a consequent collapse in operating profit of 40% and a stock market crash that has exceeded 40% from the March highs.

Tensions are running high. While Tavares was in Detroit, 200 members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union waited for him outside the Sterling Heights plant, ready to demand answers.. But the CEO didn’t show up. He stayed in the offices with Elkann, leaving the union on the warpath. The UAW is threatening a national strike, and paradoxically, this could even help Stellantis get rid of excess inventory without further damage to sales.

But the stakes go far beyond inventory management. A promise to invest $1.5 billion to reopen the Belvidere, Illinois, plant for electric vehicles is now hanging in the balance, with Stellantis holding back, discouraged by the slow growth of the electric vehicle market. Meanwhile, the investment in Mexico to produce the electric Jeep Wagoneer S continues, but in Italy, the Termoli gigafactory project is hanging by a thread. With €369 million in public funds at stake, theMinister Adolfo Urso has issued an ultimatum: either Stellantis confirms its commitment by September 17, or the funds will be diverted elsewhere.