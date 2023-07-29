The growth of Stellantis continues in Europe. The first half of 2023 ends with almost 1.44 million cars registered in the Old Continent, with a 5.3% increase in sales compared to the same period in 2022. The group’s share thus reaches 19.1%. Excellent results were also achieved by the commercial vehicle range, with the company headed by Carlos Tavares confirming its leadership in the sector, with 292,900 units sold, up 5.3% compared to the January-June period last year and with a market share of 30%.

Stellantis grows in the electric market

As regards electrification strategies, Stellantis is still pushing to grow its offer which currently has 24 BEVs on the market, a quantity it will try to double by 2024. The push on the market is guaranteed in particular by the electric Fiat 500 and Peugeot and -208, leaders in their respective segments. Thanks to the battery-powered Cinquino, the group is at the top of sales in segment A (39% share) while in segments B and B-SUV it has a 62% and 53% share respectively. Finally, in segment C it stands at 46%.

The Free2move Charge service

Stellantis also launched Free2move Charge, a 360-degree ecosystem that will provide seamless charging and energy management to meet all EV customer needs, anywhere, any way. Managed by the new Stellantis Charging & Energy Business Unit, Free2move Charge addresses the needs of EV customers at home, business and on the road.

Stellantis’ analysis

“Thanks to its brands, Stellantis is a real marketing machine”said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis for the enlarged Europe. “Our brands have a strong imprint, each with its own personality to adapt to different areas of the market, guaranteeing growing performance and favoring the future of the entire company. Our solid commercial performance, coupled with double-digit financial results for the first half of 2023, demonstrate that we are on track for zero-emission mobility that is environmentally friendly and accessible to all. I would like to thank all of our employees and partners for their dedication and commitment to achieving these results as we take further steps forward in executing our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.”