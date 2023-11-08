The growth of Stellantis it doesn’t stop in Europe. The balance sheet for the first ten months of 2023 speaks clearly: the Italian-French group has consolidated second position in the ranking of total sales on the European market, ensuring a 18.8% market share. The trend recorded by the conglomerate in the commercial vehicle segment was even better, where it gained a market share of more than 30%.

Growth in Europe

Thanks to a positive third quarter and also to a month of October to remember. In Europe, in fact, the growth in Stellantis registrations in the tenth month of the year was by 14% compared to October last year, with an increase in volumes recorded in all main marketsalbeit in different measures: +21.3% in France, +28.9% in Germany, +18.2% in Italy, +6.4% in Spain and +6% in the United Kingdom.

Stellantis battery-powered vehicles

Separate discussion for the segment DRINK, that of battery-powered vehicles, where Stellantis reported an increase in registrations of 41% compared to the third quarter of last year, gaining a market share of 15.3% in Europe. A trend which, transformed into volumes, has led the Italian-French group to place itself at the top second place in the European ranking with over 87,000 BEV vehicles delivered in the July-September period.

Hochgeschurtz speaks

“In the last quarter we not only closed the gap with the market leaders in Europe, but we have surpassed them in the BEV market. In a dynamic and competitive environment characterized by constant instability, we are demonstrating resilience, efficiency and agility, leveraging our unique product offering, the dedication of our employees and the commitment of our dealer network. We still have a long way to go, but we are poised for success on our journey together – explained Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis COO for Wider Europe – Electrification momentum also grew in October and we are on track to double our offering of all-electric models by the end of 2024as part of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.