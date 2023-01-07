The electrification process of the range is carried out by more or less the car manufacturers all over the world in the name of sustainability, but it is clear that the investments that the latter must carry out in order not to fall behind in this race for electricity are often very large. For this reason, the car manufacturers themselves are in many cases forced to implement strategies of cost reduction without which it would be impossible to face the future with ambition and optimism: Stellantis knows something about it, which has announced that it will cut 20% of its physical retailers in France precisely because of a cost-cutting policy.

Translated, this means that one in five physical stores in France will be permanently closed in the next few years, although the exact time frame has not been specified. “We will have fewer physical retailers, but this does not mean that contacts between our brands and their potential buyers will decrease, on the contrary will tend to increase“Guillaume Couzy explained. The Stellantis Country Manager for France added that the group’s future stores will be increasingly “multi-brand“: this means that at each retailer customers will interface with the offer of different brands among the eight of the group operating in Europe. We recall that Stellantis aims to achieve greater flexibility in its sales network to adapt to new trends and customer requests.

According to reports from Autonews, the discussions between the parties relating to the “New Retailer Model“, the plan for the reorganization of commercial relations with the Stellantis dealers would currently be in the final stages: in this sense, the Italian-French group plans to switch to the so-called agency model, where the automakers themselves hold the inventory and bear the marketing costs rather than the dealerships. Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands will be the first markets in which Stellantis will test this model starting this year.