Stellantis and Vulcan Energy Resources Limited have signed a binding agreement for the first part of a multi-phase plan for the development of new geothermal projects with the intention to decarbonise the energy mix of the Stellantis industrial site in Rüsselsheim, in Germany, in which the DS4 and Opel Astra cars are produced. According to current assumptions, the project could cover a significant part of the annual energy needs of the industrial site starting from 2025.

The first phase of the project, which will take place at the northern edge of the Vulcan area in the Upper Rhine Valley, will include a pre-feasibility study by Vulcan relating to the establishment of geothermal plants for the Stellantis site. If successful, the next phase will have drilling operations and more advanced study and development activities as its main object. Stellantis will aim to find financing for 50% of the development of the project, which is also supported by the local government. Stellantis and Vulcan will aim to produce clean electricity and supply it to the grid for both internal and external consumption in compliance with the German Renewable Energy Act (EEG), while producing heat to be transferred to the Stellantis production site.

“This partnership with Vulcan reinforces our commitment to promoting clean energy solutions across our company,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “It is one of several initiatives we have undertaken to achieve results, impacts and sustainability in line with our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.” Stellantis is committed to becoming the industry benchmark in the fight against climate change, with the goal of achieving zero emissions by 2038, with a 50% reduction by 2030. The agreement with Vulcan Energy marks Stellantis the first potential use of renewable geothermal energy directed at decarbonising and localizing the energy supply at an industrial site.