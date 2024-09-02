Stellantis, from the US to Paris: sales down. The stock discounts the decline on the stock market

Stellantis, sales data in France trigger new concerns for Elkann’s Group

John Elkann and Carlos Tavares can no longer ignore the emergency that is overwhelming Stellantis. No, because the crisis It’s not just a matter of disappointing sales overseas, but of a worrying situation that is unfolding right under their noses.. Today, September 2, the group’s stock on Piazza Affari fell by more than 2%. The reason for this collapse? The disastrous data on August registrations in France, which are also ringing alarm bells for those on the Italian market.

In August, Stellantis suffered a 31.7% drop in sales in France, significantly lower than the overall market, which still contracted by 24.3%. In detail, according to Milan FinanceStellantis sold only 22,600 cars in total, a particularly disappointing result considering an already weak market context. As a result, the Group’s market share in France fell to 26.3%, losing 2.9 percentage points compared to the same month of the previous year.

The driving force behind this collapse was the losses accentuated by the brands Citroën, DS and Fiatwhich recorded the strongest contractions. Citroën saw a 45.1% drop, DS 44.5%, and Fiat 44.8%. Other brands under the Stellantis umbrella also struggled: Peugeot saw a 25.4% drop, Opel 20.8%, and Alfa Romeo 35.6%. The only brand to buck the negative trend was Jeepwith a sales increase of 39.3%, reaching 755 units sold.

In response to the weakness of the market and the stagnation of demand for electric vehicles, Stellantis has tried to strengthen its offer by expanding the range of hybrid models. But even this attempt has not managed to reverse the negative trend, which also places Elkann’s Group on a lower level than its French rival, Renault, which instead suffered a decline of 22.5%.