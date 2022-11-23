Stellantisthe fourth largest automotive group in the world, presses the accelerator with one new organizational structure and from Italy it aims to conquer new markets. To the Los Angeles Motor Show 2022 debuted the new Electric Fiat 500 (built in Mirafiori) where it was illustrated by the same Olivier FrancoisCEO of the Italian brand of Stellantis and which will arrive on the market USA in 2024.

On an annual basis, from next year Stellantis will launch new electric models, SUVs and crossovers.

Electric Abarth 500e in Poison Blue livery presented at the Turin ingot and built in Mirafiori

New incentives invoked for Made in Italy electric cars

The CEO of Fiat and Abarth during the presentation of the 500 Abarths full electric on the historical Lingotto track (it will arrive in June 2023 with a list price starting from 43 thousand euros) has launched a appeal to our government wishing “adequate incentives for the plugged-in car which is the green future but which still has high prices for the vast majority of motorists. As a nation we are penalized compared to the others despite the recent Draghi government having launched incentives in recent months.

Miki Biaision with Olivier Francois at the presentation of the electric Abarth 500e

What matters is the launch of a plan to make our electric cars so competitive starting with the electric 500, already highly appreciated by customers and which offers work in Italy since it is assembled in the historic Mirafiori factory on the outskirts of Turin with a line capable of producing 90,000 units but with requests approaching 100,000.

Electric Fiat 500e

An electric 500 that boasts the best feedback within the Group and boasts considerable success in terms of approval. Unfortunately, it is penalized by the long and exhausting waiting times which are around 7/8 months also due to the insufficiency of some components”.

New electric 500 in the United States

“The development of the electric 500 – explained Francois Olivier – it required considerable investments, and was born on an unprecedented platform: the batteries are under the car to the full advantage of the interior space. The plan is to extend the use of the platform to other models, other segments and even brands. A 500 symbol of Italy”.

Olivier Francois in the Californian review formalized the arrival of the small EV in the USA, where the Italian range only counted on the 500X.

Video test Fiat 500e, which also arrives in the United States

“Obviously in the United States we don’t aim for large numbers but the strategy is to explore new territories also by launching new sales strategies such as rental, the metaverse and digital. Let’s not forget that California, Florida but also New York and Austin welcome electrification in new car models”.

Stellantis has announced the marketing of the 500 with the plug from the first months of 2024 in the USA. And he also exhibited the three exclusive one-offs signed by Giorgio Armani, Kartell and Bulgarimodels that were seen in 2020 on the occasion of the European launch of the 500e.

Fiat 500 One-Off Bvlgari, Armani and Kartell

For the record, an electric Fiat 500 with a autonomy then of 160 km she had already seen in American territory when between 2013 and 2019 in California and Oregon 27,000 specimens were sold and

The first version of the electric 500 marketed in the USA

Electric Abarth 500e photo

