It will be a 2023 marked by electrification that the group is preparing to experience Stellantis which with its brands aims for market leadership in the sustainable mobility sector. The constellation of brands that makes up the group led by Carlos Tavares will present a series of new models and previews that will accompany the various car manufacturers towards an even faster transition. Going in order, among the novelties arriving in 2023 there is for example the Abarth 500ethe first full electric car from the Scorpion that takes advantage of the battery-powered Cinquino architecture with an enhanced powertrain.

Then, there is Alfa Romeo which in 2023 will present a new B-segment model, the eagerly awaited baby SUV which will be at the base of the Alfa range offering a more accessible solution for younger customers. This new high-wheeled car, whose name is not yet known, will also be the first fully electric Alfa Romeo and the first model to be built overseas. Also in 2023, the sale of the restyling of Giulia and Stelvio will also begin and the super sports car announced by Jean-Philippe Imparato could make its debut, even if only in the form of a concept. In this case it seems increasingly probable that we can speak of a new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. Citroen instead it will present the fourth generation of C3 which will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Small platform while there should also be room for the C4 X. Fiat will respond with the new B-segment crossover that will take up the legacy of the 500X, ready to grow in size and at the same time the Italian brand is preparing to unveil the new generation of Panda.

For Jeeps instead it will be a matter of bringing the Avenger to its commercial debut and the preview of Recon, the second full electric model with 4×4 technology. Also 2023 of maserati will be under the banner of electrification, with the new generation of GranTurismo which will be launched in the Folgore version, as will the Grecale SUV. Opel will launch the new Astra with full electric powertrain and the GSe brand on the market, with the high-performance plug-in hybrid variants of the Grandland and the Astra itself. Finally, Peugeot will present the new 308 EV, the restyling of the e-208. and the revamped 3008 and 5008 with MHEV powertrains.