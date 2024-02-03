Stellantis, France aims to marry Renault: risk of Italian factories

Stellantis calls for Brexit agreements to be rewritten. Photo Lapresse
Stellantis, France aims to marry Renault: Italian factories at risk
The French government, shareholder of both Stellantis and Renault, would aim for a marriage between the two groups to consolidate the national industry, grappling with increasingly fierce competition from German and especially Chinese competitors. A merger, which according to what some financial sources have declared to the Messengerwould also have the effect of blocking or making more costly a possible entry of the Italian State into Stellantis.
As reported by Corriere della Sera, it was the CEO of Stellantis himself, Carlos Tavares, who underlined the need for consolidation in Europe in an interview with Bloomberg, despite never talking about a merger hypothesis. “If the auto industry doesn't move, it will disappear under the offensive of the Chinese industry: I'm just trying to understand first how to make my company succeed,” Tavares explained in the interview in which he pointed to the factories of Mirafiori and Pomigliano as the plants whose jobs are most at risk due to “the fact that the Italian government does not subsidize the purchase of electric vehicles”. Statements that have further raised the level of the conflict with Rome.
Stellantis “away” from Italy? The reaction of the unions
It is “serious and worrying that Tavares has indicated uncertain prospects for Pomigliano. A disengagement in Campania would have very serious consequences for the territory and for the South. We ask the government for greater commitment on this matter. Stellantis must respect the agreements, exercise social responsibility, ensuring the protection of all industrial sites in the country. We need to know which models will replace the Panda. It is the central question in order to build an agreement with the company”, says Luigi Sbarra, general secretary of the CISL in an interview with the newspaper The morning. “This is not about opening conflicts or waging wars against a multinational, but we really didn't like the tones that Tavares used recently. They border on blackmail. The government is right to expect the company to clarify its industrial projects in our Country. What is needed is a pact between business and unions on the relaunch of the auto sector in Italy” he added.
