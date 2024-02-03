Stellantis, France aims to marry Renault: risk of Italian factories

Stellantis, France aims to marry Renault: Italian factories at risk

The French government, shareholder of both Stellantis and Renault, would aim for a marriage between the two groups to consolidate the national industry, grappling with increasingly fierce competition from German and especially Chinese competitors. A merger, which according to what some financial sources have declared to the Messengerwould also have the effect of blocking or making more costly a possible entry of the Italian State into Stellantis.

As reported by Corriere della Sera, it was the CEO of Stellantis himself, Carlos Tavares, who underlined the need for consolidation in Europe in an interview with Bloomberg, despite never talking about a merger hypothesis. “If the auto industry doesn't move, it will disappear under the offensive of the Chinese industry: I'm just trying to understand first how to make my company succeed,” Tavares explained in the interview in which he pointed to the factories of Mirafiori and Pomigliano as the plants whose jobs are most at risk due to “the fact that the Italian government does not subsidize the purchase of electric vehicles”. Statements that have further raised the level of the conflict with Rome.