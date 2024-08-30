Stellantis: “No blackmail to go to Poland: voluntary choice”

“Corporate decisions taken in the interest of people in this complex market and transition phase have been exploited. It is a real fake news that Stellantis workers are ‘victims’ of a hypothetical, even ‘violent’, blackmail in order to transfer them to work in Poland. On the contrary, it is a proposed on a voluntary basis to about ten colleagues in logistics, for a temporary transfer of up to two weeks, adequately remunerated”. This was specified by a spokesperson of Stellantis. “This is also a consolidated practice for the group in all its plants globally.”

“In the event of temporary production stoppages, due to the lack of orders linked to the instability of international markets – explains Stellantis in relation to what was published by some newspapers and reported by various stakeholders – the proposal of voluntary transfer it is a possibility of help and protection for the colleagues involved. In the last year and a half alone, the number of Italian workers on voluntary transfers to other factories has fluctuated between 600 and approximately 2,600 units. In short, there is no evidence of a exodus from national borders: on the contrary, a desire to protect the employment of the group’s people, which does not resolve the difficulties of this historical moment of transition, indicated by politics and welcomed by Stellantis, and which Stellantis is facing, in an industrial process that deserves respect, even in criticism”.