“Piedmont and Turin are inseparable from Stellantis and the future of mobility that we are building”. Like this John Elkannpresident of the group Stellantis wanted to underline the centrality of the Piedmontese capital for the new company born over a year after the merger between FCA and PSA. Together with Carlos Tavares, CEO of the group, he met the leaders of the Piedmont Region, the Municipality of Turin and the Unione Industriali Torino in Mirafiori.

Also Tavares wanted to underline the importance of the meeting that took place in the historic industrial center, reaffirming the desire to continue the discussion with the trade unions on the future employment of the site and the group: “I am very happy with the constructive discussion we had today to create the condition for a sustainable future for Stellantis’ activities in Piedmont and Turin as part of our strategic plan Dare Forward 2030. In the current chaotic context in which we operate, win Together it is not only one of the values ​​of Stellantis, but it is the way in which we will face the opportunities we face, benefiting from the decisive support of the Region and the City. We will continue the constructive dialogue with our trade unions that has long been undertaken for the transformation of Stellantis into a sustainable mobility technology company. ”

Turin and Piedmont are therefore preparing to play a central role in the group’s activities, not only the Mirafiori assembly lines but also with a series of projects focused on the development of electric mobility. At the “Turin Manufacturing District” the new electrified platform dedicated to Maserati will be implemented and will allow the production, between 2022 and 2024, of the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio but above all the New Quattroporte. Furthermore, the current life cycle and the future generation of the New Fiat 500, with the full range of electric motors, will have Turin as the only home serving the world. The great opportunity for Turin is not only that of being a vehicle manufacturing hub and the heart of the design of all the iconic Italian brands of Stellantis, but also that of taking on the role of an international engineering competence center for electrification that can count on several centers such as, for example, the Battery Hub and Lab, the largest Vehicle-to-Grid system in the world for bidirectional charging and Solar Power Production Units with solar panels.