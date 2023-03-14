The compact and small electric cars of Stellantis could be born in Spain. The group led by Carlos Tavares has started talks with the Madrid government to bring the STLA Small platform to its Iberian plants, starting production of these cars as early as 2025. The company born from the merger between FCA and PSA is watching with interest to Spanish territory to take advantage of state aid and implement the new architecture in the factories operating in the country.

The presence of Stellantis in Spain

According to the business newspaper Cinco Dias, Stellantis and the Spanish government have already started talks, with the automotive group that would like to obtain financial support from the state. Several factories of the company led by Carlos Tavares are active in Spain, with plants in Vigo, Zaragoza and Madrid and an annual production of 850,000 units which makes Stellantis the leading automotive manufacturer in the country. In Vigo over 400,000 units are assembled each year, with a focus on models in the LCV segment, with light commercial vehicles from Citroen, Opel/Vauxhall and Peugeot as well as Toyota models with which the group has a partnership. Alongside these, the Peugeot 2008 was also born in Galicia. In Zaragoza instead the Stellantis group boasts an annual production of 365,000 cars including Opel Crossland and Corsa, as well as Citroen C3 Aircross. The smallest plant is instead that of Madrid, where 82,000 cars (Citroën C4) were produced in 2022.

Incentives disputed with Volkswagen

In Spain the PERTE, an investment plan similar to our PNRR, provides for the allocation of 3 billion euros for the production of electric cars and batteries. In addition to Stellantis (which has already received 67 million euros in the first round of financing) the Volkswagen group is also trying to access state funds, with investments launched in Martorell through Seat. Meanwhile, the company led by Tavares is also working on Italy, with the announcement in recent days of the implementation of the STLA Large platform in the historic Cassino plant.